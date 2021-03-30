The body of a BJP leader was found hanging from a grill in a park in Delhi. The deceased was identified as West Delhi BJP’s former vice-president GS Bawa. The incident took place on Monday evening when GS Bawa was found hanging to a grill in a park.

According to the reports, the 58-year-old Bawa who was a resident of Fateh Nagar in West Delhi may have killed himself over some domestic issues.

The police and the party didn't tell the exact reason behind the death of the leader. Police filed a case and are investigating in all angles to know the exact reason behind the death. The exact cause of his death will be ascertained after the post mortem examination.

On March 17th, BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in Delhi under mysterious circumstances. Delhi Police said that "Sharma was found hanging and the door was closed from inside."

Sharma was elected from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. He was a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.