MP Crime News: BJP Leader, 3 Others Gangrape Woman At Farmhouse in Shadol

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old woman was forced to drink and was gang-raped allegedly by four persons, including a BJP functionary, in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. The ruling party later in the evening issued a statement that the accused office-bearer had been removed from its primary membership.

She was kidnapped in a four-wheeler, forced to drink liquor in a farmhouse in the Gadaghat area under Jaitpur police station limits and then gang-raped on February 18 and 19, said ASP.

“On February 20, the four accused dumped her in front of her house. She filed a police complaint on Sunday. The victim was first taken to Jaitpur health centre and then shifted to the district hospital for treatment,” he added. The Police said that they registered a case and the investigation is undergoing.

Soon after news broke out that the name of BJP Jaitpur Mandal chief Vijay Tripathi as one of the accused, the BJP issued a release informing that he had been thrown out of the party. Shahdol district BJP president Kamal Pratap Singh has sacked Vijay Tripathi from Jaitpur Mandal president’s post, and primary membership of the party after his name figured in the gang-rape case, the release said.

