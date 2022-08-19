Bihar: SSB Jawan from Telangana Shoots Himself

BREAKING: A jawan belonging to the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) 45 battalion allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun on Friday morning.

The Jawan identified as Chimala Vishnu hailed from Telangana and posted with the SSB 45th Battalion at Veerpur, Supaul district of Bihar.

The reasons for the suicide are not yet known.

This is a developing story... further details are awaited


