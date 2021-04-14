Bihar Panchayat Makes Dalit Man Drink Urine, Eat Spit For Love Affair

In a shocking incident reported from Bihar's Gaya, a 17-year-old Dalit boy was forced to drink urine and lick spit from the floor during a panchayat meeting. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the boy is seen licking spit from the floor as a punishment for carrying on a love affair with a woman. The incident took place in the Wazirganj area of Gaya in Bihar.

According to the police, the boy was dragged to the panchayat meeting over his love affair with a 15-year-old girl. The girl's family caught the couple and brought the Dalit boy to the panchayat.

Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar lodged an FIR against the members who were part of the panchayat. So far, six members have been arrested and 14 others have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.