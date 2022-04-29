Bihar Cop Suspended After Video of Woman Massaging Him Viral

Shashi Bhushan Sinha, a senior employee at the Nauhatta police station's Darhar outpost, was seen in the video talking on the phone while having a massage while wearing no shirt.

Patna: A senior police official in Bihar has been suspended following the release of a viral video showing him receiving a massage from a woman who had gone to the police station to submit a complaint.

The incident occurred in the Saharsa district of the state.

Shashi Bhushan Sinha, a senior employee at the Nauhatta police station's Darhar outpost, was seen in the video talking on the phone while having a massage while wearing no shirt. Over the phone, he was heard saying something in support of the woman's case.

According to reports, the video was filmed inside the police outpost's living quarters.

Sakshi Post was unable to independently verify the video's validity.

After the video went viral, Saharsa Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh suspended the officer.