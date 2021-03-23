Bihar Constable Aspirants' High Tech Copying Using Facemasks And Google Search

Bihar police officials of Hazipur and Bhabhua districts arrested three candidates of the CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam resorting to copying in the exams using face masks meant for COVID protection on Sunday.

Unlike earlier where they would keep Bluetooth devices in the ear and copy, these candidates went further and cheated in the exams using N95 face masks, which were fitted with mobile SIM cards, Bluetooth by stitching them in the layers.

The masterminds who were in another place kept in touch with the candidates via the Bluetooth device. The candidates would tell the questions using the device that was stitched in the mask near their mouth and ear and they would get the answers from them. The other three accused in the racket were sitting in a place 20 KMs away from the exam centre and provided the answers using Google search. Two invigilators spotted them talking in hushed tones and this gave them away. They were shocked to see the masks fitted with the electronic devices.

A police team also raided a house at Kudra and arrested the three youths identified as Santosh Kumar, Dipak Kumar, and Atul Pal. A laptop, printer, mobile phones, and books were also recovered from them. A case was registered against them under the IPC for cheating and the IT Act for resorting to unfair practices using technology and were sent to jail. (Source: Republic TV)