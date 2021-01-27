Bihar BJP Spokesperson Azfar Shamsi Shot At By Criminals In Munger

In a shocking event that took place in Munger of Bihar state, a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson was shot by criminals. The incident took place on Wednesday, near the Jamalpur College in Jamalpur area where some unidentified criminals shot at the BJP leader.

The victim, Azfar Shamsi who is also Associate Professor at a Jamalpur College, is the spokesperson of BJP’s Bihar unit. Today, when Shamsi reached college and was about to go inside, the assailants, who were roaming near the gate, shot at him twice.

According to the reports, at around 11.30am, on January 27, shots were fired at Shamsi by two-three men. The bullet allegedly hit him near his ear and stomach.

Total of two bullets were fired at him. He was rushed to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. After the incident took place, BJP state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal alerted DGP SK Singhal and demanded the arrest of the criminals, soon.

The Munger police recorded Shamsi’s statement and an investigation is currently underway. According to the report, the police have taken a fellow college professor into custody. Shamsi had an argument with the professor and based on that, he is being questioned right now.

Details on Shamsi’s current condition are unknown.

The law and order has been a problem in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar led NDA government has been facing backlash over the deteriorating situation. The leader of Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal party, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also expressed his concern over the increasing crime rate in Bihar.

Another BJP person shot in Amethi

Few days ago a similar incident took place in Amethi. A BJP leader was shot dead near Mohanganj area of Amethi. The victim was identified as 64-year-old Jageshwar Verma. An FIR was lodged against current pradhan Ankita Singh’s husband Daan Bahadur Singh, his brother Veer Bahadur Singh and son Akhilesh Pratap Singh. The three are absconding at present.

Amethi MP and Union minister Smriti Irani talked to Verma’s family and assured them of strict action against the accused.