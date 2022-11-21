PATNA: At least twelve people were killed, and several others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a crowd of devotees at a roadside temple in Bihar's Vaishali district. The accident occurred at Naya Gaon Tola village under Desri police station in the district around 9 pm in the night.

The driver of the truck was rescued from the mangled vehicle and arrested, a senior police officer said on Monday. He was taken to a hospital in Patna for treatment.

As per reports in the PTI, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle plying the Mahnar-Hajipur highway and rammed into the devotees who had congregated in front of the temple for a religious procession in front of peepal tree to offer prayers to local deity- ‘Bhumiya Baba’.

Out of the 12 killed, seven of them were children, while seven others who were critically injured were being treated in a hospital. The police are yet to confirm the official toll.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths. Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured people.

वैशाली, बिहार में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में बच्चों समेत कई लोगों के हताहत होने की ख़बर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मैं इस हादसे में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 20, 2022

“The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the prime minister tweeted on Sunday night.

The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 20, 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and speedy disbursement of compensation of Rs 5 Lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

वैशाली के देसरी थाना क्षेत्र में तेज रफ्तार ट्रक द्वारा बच्चों सहित कई लोगों को कुचलने की घटना से मर्माहत हूं। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना है तथा उन्हें 5-5 लाख रू० अनुग्रह अनुदान दिया जाएगा। घायलों के समुचित इलाज का निर्देश दिया। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 20, 2022

