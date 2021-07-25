Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Yashika Aannand Injured In Car Accident

Chennai: NOTA Actress Yashika Aannand was severely injured in a car accident on East Coast Road in Chennai on Sunday morning. It is reported that her friend Vallichatti Bhavani (28) died in the accident.

As per the police, Vallichatti Bhavani from Hyderabad works as a software engineer in the United States. Yashika Aannand, Bhavani and two of their male friends were travelling to Chennai from Mamallapuram and the accident took place near Mahabalipuram.

When the vehicle was near Soolerikadu, her male friend who was driving the car allegedly lost control over the vehicle and hit the pole and the car was mangled in the accident.

Passers-by and other motorists rescued them and were admitted to a hospital. They were later shifted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Yashika’s father flew to Chennai from Delhi immediately after getting to know about the accident.

