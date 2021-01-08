HYDERABAD: With former minister and TDP leader from Allagadda, Bhuma Akhila Priya lodged in Chanchalguda jail in connection with the Bowenpally kidnap case, interesting facts about the kidnap conspiracy having similarities with Tamil actor Suriya's film dubbed in Telugu as Gang has come out.

Akhila Priya is Accused Number 1, while uncle AV Subba Reddy is A2 and husband Bhargav Ram is A3 in the case registered against her.Akhila Priya was first interrogated at the the Begumpet Police station and later shifted to Chanchalguda Jail on remand.

As per reports in Samayam website, the kidnap plan was similar to that of how Suriya operated in the movie to con people of money posing as IT officials who conduct raids. Akhila and her husband are said to have spoken to one Srinivas Choudary alias Gunturu Sreenu who is close to the family about the kidnap. Sai, Chanti and Prakash were involved in the kidnapping. They also wanted to include a lady in the group like in the movie Gang, but dropped the idea.

Days before committing the crime, they conducted a recce in Bowenpally, where the victims live. They also threatened the victims and with dire consequences in connection with the land dispute. On the day of the abduction on Tuesday, the kidnappers dressed as IT Officials and one more person was dressed as a police officer with a stick in hand, entered the premises of the victims house.

Before reaching the house, they changed the number plates in a school premises in the outskirts of the city known to Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav Ram.

Just like in the movie, they showed fake ID cards and hoodwinked the victims and the family members that they were IT officials. They separated the family and locked them in the room saying that they will question them one-by-one. After locking them they whisked away the three brothers Praveen, Naveen and Sunil Rao, which was also captured in the CC TV footage in the victims home.

This whole conspiracy is said to have shocked the Telangana police over the efforts made to kidnap the three victims who are said to be the relatives of the CM K Chandrasekhara Rao's Personal Assistant. After the police hunt commenced, the miscreants were said to have let them off in the outskirts of Hyderabad, close to the ORR.

The Task Force and Special Branch officials, detained more than 15 people for their alleged role in the kidnapping and have also collected call data records of the miscreants.