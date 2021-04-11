In a very shocking incident, a six year old girl was allegedly gang raped by her maternal grandfather and uncle in front of her three year old brother. This incident took place in Kolar area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

Police said that, "On Thursday evening, the survivor told her mother about the pain she was going through for the past several days. The mother coaxed the child to tell her everything after she realised that she was trying to hide something by washing her clothes."

Kolar Police further added that, "The survivor told her mother that around eight days back, her uncle took her and her younger brother to a room saying they would give them samosas. Her maternal grandfather was already inside the room where they took turns to rape her."

Police asserted that, "Realising that the victim was bleeding, both of them let her off after giving her a samosa and Rs 20. They also asked her not to reveal anything to anyone. The victim was too scared to reveal anything to her parents and therefore kept quiet."

On Friday, the victim's grandfather and uncle named Sanjay have been arrested by the police. Both of them are labourers and are addicted to alcohol. According to the report, the age of the victim's grandfather and uncle is around 50 and 38 respectively. Police have filed cases under gang rape and also under POCSO Act.

