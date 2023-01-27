Bhopal Couple Poison Sons Before Committing Suicide

A 45-year-old former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and his wife committed suicide after their two sons suffered from incurable muscular dystrophy in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday. According to Additional Police Superintendent Sameer Yadav, the 45-year-old left a message and uploaded it on social media, claiming that the disease his 13-year-old and seven-year-old boys were suffering is a reason to kill themselves. The former corporator wrote that he was unable to save his sons from genetic disease and they decided to end their lives.

Yadav stated that after seeing the post on social media, some friends rushed to their home to stop them but the door was locked from the inside. "They tried to open the door and alerted the police."

The four were found unconscious by police. "They were sent to the district hospital, where they died while being treated." According to the investigation, the 45-year-old first gave poison to his boys, and then the couple took it. As per the family members, the couple attempted all they could to get their sons treated, but their health was worsening. They have registered a case and an investigation is going on.