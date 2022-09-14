Bhopal: Bus Driver Rapes Nursery Kid Inside Bus, Woman Attendant Remains Mute Spectator

A nursery child, who is just three and a half years old, was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in the presence of a woman helper, who also tried to cover up the crime. Both the suspects have been arrested.

The incident took place in Bhopal and came to light after the victim's mother noticed marks on her body and asked what happened. The victim shared the incident with her parents, who approached the school management. However, the duo denied the allegations. Later, the child's parents parents filed a complaint against the school management, bus driver, and lady who encouraged the crime.

Police arrested the culprits under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and a rape case. In response to the tragedy, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated that the school administration would also be questioned for trying to hide the truth and strict action taken.

As per police reports, the incident took place inside the school bus when the child was returning home after school. The child's mother noticed that someone had changed the child's clothes with the spare set kept in her bag. The mother called the school teacher and principal and inquired about the same. But both of them denied having changed the child's clothes. On asking the child, she said that "bus uncle" changed the dress and confirmed that the bus driver had "touched" her private parts, face, and lips.

On Tuesday, the authorities demolished the house of the bus driver Shahpura area of Bhopal,which was an illegal construction.