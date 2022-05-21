Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leaked

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is receiving crazy response from the audience. Critics say that Kartik Aaryan brings the audience back to theaters in big numbers with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has got the best opening in Bollywood. you must know that Bollywood films are not doing well. Neither are their box office collections any impressive. Movie critics are hoping Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will change all that as the film has been receiving rave reviews.

Unfortunately, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy on the very first day of its release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been leaked on piracy sites for free streaming. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leak will affect the box office collections. If you come across any pirated copies of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, report it to the cyber cell or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers on the social media platform.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Aakash Kaushik. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series and Murad Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios. A standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), the film stars Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav. It follows Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.