Bhiwani Landslide Buries Mining Vehicles, Several Feared Trapped

A landslide in a mining zone in Haryana's Bhiwani district is said to have trapped 15 to 20 people on Saturday. The district government has launched a rescue mission at the Dadam mining zone in the Tosham block.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and stated, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured."﻿

The workers were apparently on their way to another site when the incident occurred and they got trapped in their trucks.

JP Dalal, the Agriculture Minister, has arrived on the scene to supervise the rescue effort. "Three people were rescued and shifted to the hospital. We are putting forth every effort to save lives," he stated.

Large-scale mining activities have begun in the Dadam mining area and Khanak Pahari after the National Green Tribunal lifted its restriction on mining work in this area. The two-month restriction issued by the green court due to pollution was lifted on Thursday, but mining operations did not begin until Friday.