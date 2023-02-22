Bhiwani Killings: Rajasthan Police Releases Photos of 8 Accused at Large

Jaipur: Rajasthan police on Wednesday released photos and names of the eight absconding accused in the sensational Bhiwani killings case. These accused persons were involved in the abduction of two youths whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana last week.

The charred bodies of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani on February 16. The deceased persons were residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district.

The state police are searching for the criminals, the state police said after releasing the list of accused persons. The police have already arrested a few people including Rinku Saini in the case.

The 8 others have been identified as Anil (Multhan village), Shrikant (Marora), Kaalu (Kaithal), Kishore (Karnal), Monu Rana (Bhiwani), Vikas (Jind), Shashikant Sharma (Karnal) and Anil (Bhiwani).

