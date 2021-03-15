Story So Far: Bhiwani Gangrape Case, Repeated Sexual Assault On Minor Girl

A recent case of rape was reported from Haryana's Bhiwani village. A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by seven men and not just that, it went on for over six months. The girl kept quiet as the accused threatened to kill her, but something else brought the matter to light.

The girl became pregnant in the early week of March after which her parents decided to register a complaint. On March 10, the girl’s father registered a complaint in the police station. According to the FIR report, two of the accused were of 50 years of age and the rest were between 30-35 years.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bawani Khera, Ravinder Kumar shared that among the seven men, there was a father and a son as well. The girl didn’t realize that she was pregnant. A medical examination will be conducted to determine, how old her pregnancy is.

It was when the girl went to buy groceries, is when the incident took place. The girl often went to the nearby shop to buy groceries. A few men along with the grocery shop owner Satyanarayan and his son Ravinder raped her and later threatened her not to disclose anything. The assault kept happening for six more months.

The victim could not say anything as she was scared for her life. The accused men threatened her and said that they would burn her alive had she spoken about it to anyone.

A case has been booked under the sections 376DA (Penalty for gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age), 506 (Punishment for criminal threats) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

The investigation is still going on and the accused are yet to be arrested.