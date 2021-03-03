Bhavnagar: Dalit RTI Activist Hacked To Death At Home

Gujarat: Sanodar village of Ghogha taluka in Bhavnagar district on Tuesday has seen another death of a Dalit RTI activist. He was hacked to death inside his home by a group of men from another caste. The activist’s daughter, who rushed to help her father was also injured in the attack, police said.

The activist, Amrabhai Boricha, 50, was allegedly attacked with spears, iron pipes, and swords, his family members said. “First they threw stones on us. As my father rushed inside the house for safety, the assailants broke the gate, barged in, and attacked my father with spear, iron pipes, and sword, killing him,” Boricha’s daughter Nirmala told media persons.

The incident happened around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. “Around 50 members of Darbars (Kshatriyas) of our village passed by our home playing DJ music when my father and I were standing outside. They returned a while later and started throwing stones at us. We have police protection, yet they managed to barge in with spear, axes, pipes, and swords,” Nirmala is heard saying in a video clip.

His daughter was rushed to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar city after being injured in the attack. Nirmala said that her father’s leg was broken in 2013 when he was attacked.

Arvind Makwana, a worker of Navsarjan, an Ahmedabad-based NGO working for Dalit rights, said that around a month ago, Boricha, a farmer by occupation, had given a complaint at Ghogha police station against Kshatriyas but sub-inspector PR Solanki of Ghogha did not register an FIR. “Boricha moved a court in this respect. In the meantime, he was attacked by a group of Kshatriyas,” said Makwana.

No FIR was registered at Ghogha police station till around 10.30 pm in connection with Boricha’s murder. Phone calls to PSI Solanki, Bhavnagar SP, and Bhavnagar IG went unanswered.

Makwana alleged that Boricha was the lone Dalit family in Sanodar village and the Kshatriyas were trying to usurp his agricultural land as well as the residential plot. “Around a month ago, the accused had encroached on Boricha’s residential plot. He had given a complaint to police but no action was taken,” said Makwana.