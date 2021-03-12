Bhainsa Violence: Nirmal Police Warns Against Circulation of Sensitive Content

On the night of March 7, several people were injured and a few vehicles were set ablaze after members of two groups clashed in the Bhainsa area of Nirmal district.

In-charge Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that 21 cases have been registered against those who had indulged in the the clashes and arson. A total of 30 persons including two juveniles were arrested. He urged the public not to believe in the rumours that are spreading on social media platforms and asked not to forward unauthentic messages.

A four year old girl was sexually assaulted by a minor boy in Bhainsa of Nirmal district. Police arrested the accused on Thursday. The boy from Conflict With Law (CWL) in the absence of the victim's parents, sexually abused her. The victim was immediately taken to the police station by her family and the police registered a case under POCSO act. The four year old girl was sent for medical examination.

Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Thursday instructed the Women Safety Wing (WSW) to supervise the investigation. He asked the Women Safety Wing to collect scientific evidence and said that stringent punishment should be given to the accused. He also asked the WSW to ensure best of treatment to the victim.