Bhadradri Kothagudem: Man Rapes Girlfriend Promising Marriage, Dumps Her For Minor Girl

Khammam: A man deceived a young woman in the name of love and took advantage of her on the pretext of marriage, and later, he married another minor girl. The woman has now lodged a case against the man with the police.

The incident came to light in the Bhadradri-Kottagudem district. The accused, Naveen hails from Writer Basti in Kothagudem town. He had a love affair with a young woman who was likely his cousin. He wooed her and took sexual advantage of her making her believe that he would marry her.

However, the young woman soon realized that Naveen seemed to be delaying the wedding. With no other choice in hand, she raised a complaint with the panchayat elders. The young woman suspected Naveen of postponing or canceling their marriage and asked for a deadline from the panchayat elders who acted in her favor.

When questioned by the Panchayat members, Naveen agreed to get married but sought three months' time. When the girl waited endlessly, Naveen secretly married another minor girl before the deadline was up.

Realizing that she had been deceived, the young woman approached the police and shocked the accused as well as the panchayat elders with her move.

The incident came to light when the victim approached the police on learning of the matter. Local police, who rushed to the spot on orders of the district ASP, conducted an investigation and arrested the accused.

A rape case has been registered against Naveen (accused). Police have also registered a case against Dharmaraju, a local counselor who promised the young woman that he would get her married to Naveen. Also, a case has been registered against the mother of the accused, who got her son married to a minor girl.

(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per the Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault.)