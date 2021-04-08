Bengaluru Woman Strangles Daughter To Death For Supporting Father

A heart-wrenching incident took place in Bangalore. A woman killed her three-year-old daughter at an under-construction building in Nagara Bhavi on Tuesday. This news came to light on Wednesday when passersby identified the body and informed the Police.

As per the details, Vinutha was the only daughter of Sudha and Eernna. They were living at Annapurneshwari Nagar in Bangalore. Eeranna, a daily-wage labourer and Sudha worked as housekeeping staffer at a tiles shop. Vinutha liked her father more than Sudha. On Tuesday, Eerana came home for lunch. At that time Vinutha was watching TV, Eeranna took the remote and changed the channel to watch the news. Sudha got frustrated and shouted at Eeranna for always watching the news. But Vinutha supported her father asking him to continue watching the TV and her mother got mad. Sudha lost her cool and decided to kill her daughter.

Sudha lied to her daughter that she will buy Gobimanchuria for her. But, she took her to an under-construction building at BDA Layout and allegedly killed Vinutha. Sudha lodged a complaint at Jnanabharathi Police station saying that her daughter had gone missing when she was paying the bill at a chat shop.

The police asked Sudha and Eeranna to visit the spot to identify the body and the couple broke down. Police found Sudha's behaviour suspicious and questioned her about the case. Sudha soon confessed that she had killed her daughter said, Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police.