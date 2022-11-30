Kerala woman gangraped by Rapido rider in eletronic City. An unfortunate incident took place in Bengaluru. A Rapido bike driver, along with his friend, gangraped a young woman from Kerala. The tragedy was that he committed the act right in front of his own girlfriend.

The incident occured in Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station limits. A Rapido bike driver, identified as Shahabuddin and who hails from Bihar, along with his friend Arpat Sharif and Shahabuddin's girlfriend were arrested by Electronic City police.

The crime was committed on the night of November 25. The victim, a young Kerala woman (22), had booked a Rapido bike under the influence. She was on her way to meet a friend.

It is said that enroute, the young lady asked the driver Shahabuddin for a cigarette. He stopped the bike and went to fetch a cigarette. He called his friend Arpat Sharif and asked for money because his phone was not working. When the friend asked the reason, he said he was going to drop a young lady.

He explained that she was drunk and asked for a cigarette. Shahabuddin took the young woman to his room after talking about raping the young woman. The drunk woman was not in a state to comprehend what was happening to her.

Both the Rapido driver and friend sexually assaulted her. Shahabuddin's girlfriend was also present at the time and is said to have helped them hush the matter.

After the rape, the Rapido drive dropped the girl at the destination and left. The young woman suspected that she had been raped as she felt pain in her body. After telling this to her boyfriend, she was taken to the hospital. Doctors examined and confirmed that she had been raped. A complaint was lodged with the police and the accused were arrested.