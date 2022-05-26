Bengaluru NCB Sleuths Arrest Former TTD Chairman's Son in Drugs Case

May 26, 2022, 11:43 IST
Bangalore: Bangalore officers from the National Crime Bureau (NCB) have filed a complaint against a drug user and a drug party.

DK Srinivas, the son of the late Chittoor MP and TTD Chairman D K Adikeshavulu Naidu, has been arrested in a narcotics case.

NCB sleuths raid DK Srinivas' Bangalore residence based on the information that a drug party was taking place.

According to the information, cocaine was discovered during the party.

According to the court, DK Srinivas will be held in judicial custody for 14 days.


