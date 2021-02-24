Bengaluru Man Secretly Records Female Workers, Doctors In Changing Room, Arrested

Bengaluru: The 31-year-old man, Maruthesh hails from Jayanagar. He was appointed a nurse on a contract basis at the government-run Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics in southern Bengaluru.

Maruthesh was arrested by the Tilaknagar police on February 21 for secretly recording videos of women doctors and nurses by placing his mobile phone in recording mode inside a changing room next to the operation theatre at a government hospital, said to TNN.

The incident came to light around 9.30 am on February 19, when a 28-year-old doctor entered the room to change her dress. She found a mobile phone in the room and learned that some miscreant had placed it secretly in video-recording mode. The young doctor checked the phone's gallery. She found a few videos of nurses and other women employees changing clothes. She found that the miscreant had deleted many such videos.

Staff nurse held

“The doctor restored several deleted videos from the recycle bin. We learned that the mobile phone belonged to Maruthesh, a staff nurse appointed on a contract basis. He had recorded the videos,” the institute director alleged in his complaint filed on Saturday.

Tilaknagar police registered a case under IPC section 354C (voyeurism) and 201 (destroying evidence) against Marutesh, who confessed his crime. He recorded the videos for personal viewing. “Marutesh claimed that he never shared the videos with anyone. We have seized his mobile phone for forensic investigation, which may reveal how many videos he recorded, whether he shared them with anyone before he deleted them and other information,” said police.

Police produced Maruthesh before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.