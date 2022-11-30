Bengaluru Man Held for Killing Live-in Partner by Banging Her Head Against Wall

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his live-in partner in Horamavu area of the city, news agency ANI reported. The deceased woman has been identified as Krishna Kumari who was a Nepali national and living in the city.

ANI reported that Kumari and her live-in partner Santosh Dhami had a heated argument over some matter on Wednesday. In the heat of the moment, Dhami banged Kumari’s head against the wall which resulted in her death.

According to the police, Kumar was working as a beautician in the city. She and Dhami were living together for the past several years in the Horamavu area.

“A woman Krishna Kumari, was killed by her live-in partner Santosh Dhami as he banged her head against the wall after a heated argument, in Horamavu in Bengaluru,” said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East division, Bengaluru.

It may be recalled here that earlier this month a shocking murder in Delhi’s Mehrauli area hit the national headlines. Aaftab Amin Poonawall allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He stored the body pieces in a deep freezer before dumping it into the nearby forest area.

