Bengaluru IAS Aspirant Suicide Case: Two Rajasthan Residents Arrested

Bengaluru police arrested two people from Rajasthan for abetting the suicide of a 26-year-old IAS aspirant. The victim allegedly killed himself after being blackmailed with a nude video of him, recently.

The victim was a resident of KR Puram in East Bengaluru. He died by suicide on March 23. Initially, the police and the family members were clueless on the reason why he killed himself. However, investigating officers got to know that he was blackmailed by a fraudster on Facebook.

The officers said that he had befriended a woman named Neha Sharma on Facebook. “Using a fake profile, she made a video call and convinced him to undress. She was part of this gang, which recorded his video when he went nude. Later, the gang called him up and started blackmailing him for money. They threatened to post the video online if he didn’t pay up,” an officer said.

The victim borrowed an amount of Rs 36,000 from his friends and paid this money to the victim.

Based on a complaint, the KR Puram launched an investigation and traced the two suspects to Rajasthan. Police stated that the main accused is on the run. D Devaraj, DCP, Whitefield said. “One must be cautious about such people on social media. We have arrested two people from Rajasthan with the help of the local police.”