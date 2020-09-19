BENGALURU: A drug peddler has been arrested for supplying brown sugar disguised as 'Sai Baba Prasad'. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Vikram Khileri from Rajasthan.

Bengaluru police said that he did the crime with the help of private courier service and government bus drivers, as reported by India Today.

Police said that Khileri had arrived at the City Market on Wednesday to deliver 90 grams of brown sugar. He hid it in his helmet. He used to pack the drugs in envelopes and then pass it off as 'Sai Baba Prasad'.

His customers used to get the packages either by courier or by government bus drivers. Police said that used to distribute the drugs in districts such as Hubballi, Ballari, Hassan, Vijayapura and even in Tamil Nadu, the report said.

Police said search is underway to track the main supplier who is currently at large.