Bengaluru Bed Blocking Scam: Probe Rules Out Muslim Employee Involvement

Bengaluru: The bed blocking scam of Bengaluru has taken a new turn. In their recent investigation, police confirmed that there was no involvement of all the Muslim employees unlike what South MP Tejasvi Surya said.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya played a major part in the revelation of the bed blocking scam in Bengaluru. But later what he did gave a communal turn to the case. A video was shared on social media where the MP can be seen reading names of those involved in the case. Almost all the names mentioned were Muslims.

The police officials on investigation shared that they arrested around 4 to 5 people. We are investigating the matter further but as of now, we haven’t found anyone else, involved in the case. He further added that the police is not basing their investigation on the list shared on social media. They are going by the facts and will only focus on the ‘Bed blocking scam’ and nothing else.

Also Read: Bengaluru COVID Bed Blocking Scam Expose by Tejasvi Surya Takes Communal Turn

According to the report, the accused were identified as Nethravathi, Rohith, Venkat Subba Rao, Manjunath and Punith. The police are searching the Covid war room and checked all the CCTV footage. The in-charge doctors were also questioned. They are also checking for any unauthorized entry into these war rooms.

What is it About?

The Bengaluru police recently brought to light, a bed-blocking scam. They arrested a social worker and her nephew in relation to this case. BJP legislators brought the scam to light. Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya, and Uday Garudachar were the ones who alerted the officials. The accused were identified as Nethravathy (40) and Rohith Kumar (22), residents of Begur.

Recently a video was shared on social media where Surya is seen making communal remarks in a Covid war room.

Tejasvi Surya, the Bangalore South MP is in a Covid war room with three other BJP MLAs. He is reading the names of the people assigned to the facility. He takes around six names and then starts asking them, questions like who assigned them what are their shift timings and other such things. The thing is that most of the names here are of Muslims.

The MLA asks a woman if this is a Haj committee. Who appointed them as though it was a Haj committee?