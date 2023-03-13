Bengaluru: Air Hostess Falls Off from Building’s Balcony, Techie Boyfriend Held 

Bengaluru: In a freak accident, an air hostess died after falling off the fourth-floor balcony of a residential building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The police have arrested her techie boyfriend and a murder case has been filed against him.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Archana Dhiman, was staying with her boyfriend Adesh in Renuka Residency in the posh locality near Koramangala. She returned to Bengaluru from Dubai just four days prior to the accident.

According to police, Archana met Adesh on a dating site and had been living together for the past six months. Archana was from Himachal Pradesh while Adesh belongs to Kerala.

The police have slapped a murder charge against Adesh after Archana’s family suspected the boyfriend for her death. The police arrested Adesh and he will be produced in a court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Archana is awaited.

