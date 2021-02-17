Beggar Gangraped In Her Sleep In Mysuru

A group of five lustful men sexually assaulted and murdered a beggar on Monday night in Mysuru. The police has arrested three people in connection with the incident and have launched an investigation into the tragedy.

As per reports, the beggar would retire for the night on KT Street in Mysuru district of Karnataka. She was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by miscreants who came there. Police and a dog squad visited the spot and set a trap to find the culprits.

The CCTV footage in the area was checked and a manhant was launched to nab the accused. A case has been registered by the Mysuru police at the Lashkar police station.