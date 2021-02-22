Bareilly Shop Owner Lures Child With Candies To Rape Her, Girl Returns Home With Blood Stains  

In another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 5 year-old was allegedly raped. The incident took place in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh where a 26 year-old man allegedly raped a 5 year-old girl. The minor later came home with blood stains on her clothes.

The police arrested the accused identified as Nazim. He runs a small shop near the victim’s house. The girl would regularly go to the shop to buy chocolates and other stuff. One day when she had gone to buy chocolates, the owner told her he would give her candies and took her into a room where he raped her.

It was reported that the family was confused when the girl returned home with blood stains on her clothes. Later they got to know that the girl was raped and it was done by the shop owner near their house. The family without wasting any time went to the police station and filed a complaint; a case was registered.

The accused Nazim tried to flee but his attempt was foiled as the police soon caught him. Investigation is taking place and Nazim was questioned. A case was registered in Nazim’s name under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment and it was said that her condition is now better.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in UP. In a shocking incident from the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by six men. What is more horrifying is that, 5 of the six accused are minors aged between 15 and 17 years old. Such cases are increasing in the state.