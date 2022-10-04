BAPATLA: Dasara vacation turned tragic for a group of students who had come to Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, after three of them drowned in the waters on Tuesday. Three of them are reportedly still missing in the choppy waters.

As per reports, eight students from Singh Nagar of Vijayawada had come to Suryalanka beach for a vacation. When they stepped into the beach the students were pulled into the waters due to heavy currents. While three of them drowned, one person was saved by local fishermen and brought to the shore safely, while three are still feared missing.

Police have called in divers and are carrying out search operations for the remaining students who are feared missing in the waters.

The students were said to be pursuing their intermediate. The deceased were identified as Abhi, Siddu and Sai Madhu, hailing from the Singh Nagar area of Vijayawada.

Further details are awaited…