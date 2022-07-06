Bapatla: Man In Extra-Marital Affair Found Dead In Suspicious Circumstances

BAPATLA: In a case of suspected death a man was found hanging in the verandah of a house in Karamchedu village in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports the victim Perli Suresh (35) from Peralipadu village, Karlapalem mandal who was married with two children, was said to be having an extra-marital affair with another woman in Karemchedu village for some time. Upset over the affair his wife Dhanalalkshmi left him and returned to her marital home.

In the meanwhile, on Monday night the man is said to have visited the girl’s house. What transpired between the two is not known, but on Tuesday morning he was found hanging in her verandah.

The victim’s family members alleged that they he was strangulated and killed by the girl’s family members and portrayed to look like he hung himself and committed suicide. The deceased's brother Emmanuel complained to the local police that they found injuries on his body and action should be taken against those responsible for his brother's death and punish those for the crime.

The body was shifted to Chirala Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and the Karamchedu police are investigating the matter.

