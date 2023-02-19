Bapatla: Five people including the wife and daughter of Addanki Town Sub Inspector Of Police died in a major road accident that took place on Maha Shivaratri night in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports the Addanki SI who was on duty at Chinna Ganjam Jatara on the occasion of Shivaratri had taken his wife, daughter, and two of his neighbours for the Shivaratri festival on Saturday.

After having darshan they were returning in the SI's car. It is reported that when they were on the national highway at Medarametla bypass road in Korisapadu Mandal, the driver Veera Brahmachari dozed off at the wheel and crashed into the divider. The car flipped onto the opposite side of the road. Simultaneously, a lorry traveling from Guntur towards Ongole collided with the car, resulting in their instant deaths.

The deceased were identified as Waheeda (39), the wife of Addanki SI Samandara Wali, his daughter Ayesha (9), Gurrala Jayashree (50), Gurrala Divya Teja (27), and driver Veera Brahmachari.

Upon receiving information the police immediately rushed to the accident site. The police had a tough time extricating the bodies from the car which was completely mangled due to the crash. Police have registered a case and the bodies were sent to Addanki Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Addanki Town after the news of the death of the five people.

