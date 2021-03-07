Banjara Hills: House Owner Locks Up Maid In Flat, Repeatedly Rapes Her

In a very shocking incident, a woman was locked up inside a room and was sexually assaulted since two weeks. She was a housemaid and the owner of the house has been harassing her from the past two weeks. The incident came to light after the victim managed to call police station.

A case has been filed against the house owner in the Banjara Hills Police Station. Going into the details, a business man, Udhay Bhanu was residing in the falt no.1905 near Film Nagar. He was associated with film industry. A woman from Rajahmundry came to his home on 17th February and has been working as a maid. A room has been alloted to the woman in the same apartment.

On 18th February, while she was working, the house owner forcibly locked her in his room and raped her. He threatened to kill her and her daughter if she reveals anything to anyone. He also kept her mobile with him. From that day, he has been threatening her and was sexually harassing her. On 5th March, when Udhay Bhanu went out, the maid somehow got her phone and told the entire thing to her daughter; she called 100 and informed the police.

Police who got the information immediately found out the address of the woman. SI Rambabu along with his personnel went to the apartment at around 10 pm on Friday night and released the victim who was house arrested. Police filed case on the accused on various sections - 342, 376(2), 323, 504, 506.