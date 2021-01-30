UP: Badaun Woman's Gangrape Video Viral, Culprits Minor Boys

Badaun: In another shocking incident from the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by six men. The incident took place around 5 months ago near the Faizganj Behta police station area. It has come to light now after the video going viral on online social media platforms.

What is more horrifying is that, 5 of the six accused are minors aged between 15 and 17 years old. The police have taken all six of them into custody and an FIR was registered.

The victim has lodged a complaint and shared details regarding the incident. The woman said that around five months ago, she went to the jungle in order to collect wood, when six men came towards her. 5 minors raped her while the sixth man made a video.

The woman further confessed that she was scared to lodge a complaint as the perpetrators used the video as means to blackmail her saying that they will post it on social media platforms if she opens her mouth. They even threatened to kill her husband and children.

But they posted the video on social media anyways. They even shared it to others in the village for a sum of Rs. 300. The police said that the woman has now lodged a complaint after the video was posted online.

SSP Badaun, Sankalp Sharma is taking care of the investigation now. The adult was sent to jail while the five minors were sent to a juvenile home.

50 Year-Old Woman Gangraped

Another such incident took place in Badaun where a 50-year old Anganwadi worker was gangraped. She was found dead in a temple. The primary accused was the temple priest and other temple trustees. The priest was later arrested and sent to 10-day judicial custody.