Bachupally Man Cheated Of 11 Crores By Fake Female IPS Officer

HYDERABAD: City police have registered a case against a woman for impersonating as an IPS officer and cheating a man of whopping RS 11 Crore on Wednesday.

As per reports the police arrested a young woman who allegedly collected Rs 11 crore from a man posing as an IPS officer and telling him that she would get him married to her sister. The police were shocked to see the expensive cars and assets worth crores, which she had purchased after allegedly swindling the man. She is said to have committed this crime in connivance with her cousin named Vijay Kumar Reddy.

The accused named Shruti Sinha claiming to be an IPS officer met a man named Veera Reddy. She promised to give her sister in marriage to his brother and took Rs 11 Crore from him.

However Vijay Kumar had committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh a month ago for reasons unknown. With this news, the whole fraud came to light. Realising that he was being cheated by the woman as she was yet to make arrangements for the marriage and with news of her cousin's suicide the Veera Reddy realised something was amiss. He then approached the Bachupally police. The police arrested Shruti and are investigating the matter. They seized three cars and assets worth Rs 6 crore from the accused woman.

The police are also questioning her to know if there were others who have also been deceived by her.

