B Tech Student Ramya Case: Guntur Special Court Finds Accused Sasikrishna Guilty Of Murder, Gets Death Sentence

GUNTUR: The verdict in the murder case of Nallapu Ramya, a B.Tech student who was stabbed on August 15 last year, was pronounced on Friday. The Guntur Fast Track Sessions Court found the accused Kunchala Sasikrishna guilty of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging in the verdict pronounced in a packed court hall in the afternoon at 3 PM. The police investigation and court proceedings were completed within nine months of filing the charge sheet in a record of sorts.

Kunchala Sasikrishna of Mutlur, Vatticherukuru mandal had allegedly stabbed Ramya eight times after she came out of her house to fetch breakfast in the morning. Ramya died on the way to the Government Hospital. Taking the matter seriously the Andhra Pradesh Government directed officials to nab the accused. Sasikrishna was arrested that night in Molakaluru near Narasaraopet and the Guntur police filed a charge sheet under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, within six days of the incident. They had recorded the testimonies of the 28 eyewitnesses in the Guntur Special Court since December 7 last year. The CCTV footage of the incident was also taken into consideration which was also one of the key pieces of evidence.

Final arguments of the case commenced in the second week of April which ended on Tuesday. Judge Ram Gopal announced the verdict on Friday. The fact that the incident took place on Independence day and in broad daylight in the morning hours in front of the public made the case even more sensational and is termed as a rarest of rare cases, the Government pleader stated while speaking to Sakhi TV after the verdict was announced.

The State government which had come in support of the family handed over Rs 10 lakh compensation to Ramya's mother Jyothi. The cheque was handed over by the then Home Minister M Sucharitha. The family was provided cash for basic necessities for three months. Ramya's mother was given a house site in Guntur under the Housing For All scheme. The government later provided another Rs 8,25,000 and paid Rs 1.8 lakh for the construction of the house.

The next month after the incident Ramya’s sister Mounika was given a job in the Revenue Department on September 16. She was also given the opportunity to complete her degree within five years. As per their request, five acres of land were purchased in their native village of Yellavarru in Amruthaluru mandal for Rs. 1,61,25,300 and registered in the name of Ramya's mother. National SC Commission Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar lauded the AP government's quick response to the Ramya murder case which had created a sensation in the district. They praised the manner in which the AP government responded positively to the case in handling the case with sensitivity and providing compensation to the victim’s family.