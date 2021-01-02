B tech Girl Shocked To Find Her Call Girl Profile On Dating Site

A very shocking incident came to light in which a boy posted the details of a girl on dating sites. He committed such a heinous crime as the girl refused to love him. The incident took place in Hyderabad. Going into the details, a girl who was studying engineering at a college in the outskirts of Hyderabad has been receiving phone calls for a few days. The girl who was fed with the calls complained to the Rachakonda cyber crime police. The police started investigation and they found that the details of the girl has been registered on a dating site, posted obscene photos depicting the girl as a 'call girl' and gave her phone number.

Later, they found that Mohammed Sameer, the friend of the girl posted all the details. The accused, Mohammad Sameer (25 years) of King Koti, was arrested. Sameer and the girl became friends in the college. After a few days of friendship, he expressed his love towards the girl. Sameer was so furious as the girl refused his proposal. Police said that Sameer morphed few pictures of the girl and uploaded them on a dating website and gave her phone number. Police warn young women to be vigilant against such cyber criminals.