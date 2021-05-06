Automobile Truck Touches Live Electric Wire In Hyderabad, 2 Charred To Death

A tragic incident happened in Hyderabad at Uppal. Two people were charred to death after their truck collided with a live electric wire, causing a fire at IDA in Uppal on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred when the driver of a truck carrying automobiles inadvertently struck an electric wire. The truck then caught fire, spreading to the driver's cabin and killing the two people inside, including the driver.

"The truck driver, Shehzad, was attempting to park the truck on the roadside, where the top portion of the container made contact with electric wires," said sub-inspector Anjaiah. The container arrived from Rajasthan with a load of six cars which were to be delivered to a dealer at Uppal". The bodies were shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered at Uppal police station.