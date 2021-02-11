Auto Driver Rapes Pharma Student, Abandons Her In Hyderabad

A tragic incident took place in Medipalli, in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Four people, including an auto driver, attempted to assault a pharmacy student. The incident took place on Wednesday (February 10) night at Jodimetla under Ghatkesar police station in Medchal Malkajgiri district. The incident took place while a young woman was returning home from college in Rampalli. Along with the auto driver, three others attempted to assault the victim. She was abducted and taken to a bush at Jodimetla and attempted rape on her.

The victim perceived the harm in advance and informed the parents. The accident was avoided as the police responded in time and reached the spot. They were able to stop another incident like ‘Disha’in Hyderabad. Police who rescued the young woman arrested the auto driver who was with her. Three other suspects are being arraigned. The victim was shifted to a private hospital in Medipalli. The victim was questioned and the details were ascertained.

The victim was reportedly abducted by a group of people in an auto while walking near Jodimetla. The victim said three people in the auto wore monkey caps to their faces. Full details of the incident are yet to be known.

Also Read: Boy Forcibly Locks Up Ex-girlfriend, Allegedly Rapes Her in Raidurgam