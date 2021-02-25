Audio Call Leaked: Singareni Union Leader Asks Woman To Come Home In Husband's Absence

A leader who had to fight for labour issues forgot his responsibilities and turned out to be a molester. He harassed the wife of his colleague by making phone calls asking to satisfy his desire. The victim, fed up with his harassment, complained to the police but was negligent in registering the case. However, the audio footage of the Union Leader talking to the woman has been leaked and is now going viral.

A singareni worker is living along with his wife and children in the Koyagudem region of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. A trade union leader living in the same colony looked up to the employee's wife and started harassing her to satisfy his needs. The victim was upset and recorded the conversation with the union leader. She then went to the police station and lodged a complaint but the police did not register a case against him.

Meanwhile, the audio footage of the union leader talking to the woman was going viral on social media. Police have registered a case after Women Unions demanded that legal action be taken against him.

‘You came to my dream in the morning and disturbed me. I'll tell you what you did to me if you come home in the afternoon. Then no one will be in the house at that time. I'm scared to say on the phone. I will explain to you when we are alone. Come home when your husband is away’ says the union leader in the call which is going viral.

