Atlanta Massage Parlour Shootings: Six Asian Women Among 8 Killed

At least eight people, many of them women of Asian descent, were killed and one injured in shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs, police said. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were female, and “It appears that they may be Asian.”

Atlanta police officers received a call about a robbery at one of the spas and they rushed to the spot. The Police found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business center. Later in another spa, two victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the series of shootings on Tuesday. Cherokee County Sheriff's said that Robert Aaron Long was arrested following a chase that led officers into Crisp County — about three hours away from where the first shootings at a massage parlor took place.