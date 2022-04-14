Aswaraopeta Former MLA Thati Venkateswarulu's Daughter Commits Suicide

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Formed MLA of Aswaraopeta and TRS leader Thati Venkateswarlu's daughter Dr. Thati Mahalakshmi allegedly committed suicide at her residence on Wednesday. According to the reports, Mahalakshmi recently completed her MBBS and was preparing for PG examinations.

As per the reports, she was found hanging from the ceiling of her flat in Sarapaka in the early hours of Thursday by her family members. They had immediately taken her to a private hospital in Bhadrachalam, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted her body to the hospital for post-mortem. A case of suicide was registered by the Sarapaka police.

Thati Venkateswarulu rushed to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital after getting to know of her suicide and was inconsolable after seeing her body. Family members informed that she had completed her MBBS from Karimanagar Government Medical College and was preparing for her Post Graduate course.

Further details regarding her suicide are yet to be known.

