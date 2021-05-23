Assam: Six  DNLA Cadres Killed In Police Encounter 

Six terrorists of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) were killed in an encounter by the security forces in Assam on Sunday. The insurgent group has been identified as the Black Dimasa and is largely active in the state's Dima Hasao and Anglong districts.

Assam Special DGP GP Singh tweeted that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

"In an early morning operation by @assampolice and Assam Rifles, six DNLA terrorists were neutralised in Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong district. A large cache of arms & ammunition also recovered( sic)," he tweeted.

In an early morning operation by @assampolice and Assam Rifles, six DNLA terrorists were neutralised in Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong district. Large cache of arms & ammunition also recovered. @adgpi — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) May 23, 2021

A youth was killed by the DNLA cadres on May 19 this year in Assam- Nagaland border. After this incident, security forces launched this operation against the Black Dimasa group.

A police official expressed happiness saying that it's a big success. "We successfully eliminate six DNLA cadres. Our operation against the terrorist outfit will continue," he added.