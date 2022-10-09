In a miracle of sorts, a minor girl survived a murder attempt after her throat was slit and managed to escape after being stuffed in a bag and dumped in a forest region in the State of Assam on Saturday. The girl’s condition is said to be critical right now and is being treated in a hospital now.

As per reports in News18, the girl was allegedly abducted and raped and her throat was slit by a young man who claimed that she was his girlfriend. After slitting her throat he stuffed her in a bag and dumped her in a tea garden near Silchar town.

The girl after regaining consciousness managed to somehow wriggle free from the sack and reached a residential area where the locals immediately sent her to a primary health care centre. She was later taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital by her family members who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home on October 3.

The Assam police on Saturday took the man into custody. The accused is said to have committed the crime because he was jealous that she had reportedly gone to a Durga Puja pandal with someone else the day she went missing. A case of kidnap, rape, murder, and causing disappearance of evidence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police.

