Aryan Khan’s Life in Jail: All You Need To Know

The bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was heard in a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court in Mumbai on Monday. His bail request was denied for the third time. After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) submits its statement to the court, Aryan Khan's bail application will be reviewed on Wednesday. On October 3, Aryan Khan was detained in connection with the Mumbai Cordelia Cruise drugs case.

Many are wondering how Aryan khan is being treated in the Arthur Road jail. Here's everything you want to know.

- According to the High Court's rulings, all of the accused who are in jail as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic can video call their families twice a week. On Friday, Aryan made a video call to his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, from the Arthur Road Jail.

- Further as per the report, Aryan and Wankhede were both being counseled by NGO personnel.

Also Read: NCB Drug Bust: Aryan Khan Arguments in Bail Plea

- The Law suggests that an offender can only get a money order for Rs 4500 for costs while incarcerated, which is how much Aryan received. Bread, farsan/namkeen, bhel, vada pav, samosa, chicken thali, egg thali, mineral water, and juice are all on the prison canteen menu, according to a news portal.

- Reports suggest that the jail authorities have tightened security surrounding Aryan, who has been moved to a special barrack and is being closely observed.