Aryan Khan Drugs Case Netizens Reaction, Memes on Social Media

Oct 04, 2021, 11:03 IST
It is known that on Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan along with seven others in a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. The NCB stated that the charges against Aryan included purchase, possession, and use of banned substances. Shah Rukh Khan's lawyer said that Aryan was arrested on the basis of messages and chats. 

After the news was out, netizens filled the social media websites with memes. Aryan has been trending on several social media websites since yesterday. Netizens are creating memes from Shah Rukh Khan's movie " My Name Is Khan". One of them reads: " My Name Is Khan and I'm not a druggie." 

Check out how Shah Rukh fans are reacting to Aryan's arrest in the Drug case. 

