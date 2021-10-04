Aryan Khan Drugs Case Netizens Reaction, Memes on Social Media
It is known that on Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan along with seven others in a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. The NCB stated that the charges against Aryan included purchase, possession, and use of banned substances. Shah Rukh Khan's lawyer said that Aryan was arrested on the basis of messages and chats.
After the news was out, netizens filled the social media websites with memes. Aryan has been trending on several social media websites since yesterday. Netizens are creating memes from Shah Rukh Khan's movie " My Name Is Khan". One of them reads: " My Name Is Khan and I'm not a druggie."
Check out how Shah Rukh fans are reacting to Aryan's arrest in the Drug case.
kabhi khushi kabhi gham pic.twitter.com/LS4SwlSkcu
— Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) October 3, 2021
shah rukh khan after his son got arrested: pic.twitter.com/tvoBnk6nKk
— Saharsh (@whysaharsh) October 3, 2021
Khikhikhikhi pic.twitter.com/bmkgRv1Y6l
— R 3.0 🔱 (@Action_Hindu) October 3, 2021
Bollywood version of: लायिके हैं, लयीको से गयति हो जाती है#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/oaACEr6sOU
— ཞąɱ Opacarophile🌅 (@pessimistic_9) October 4, 2021
Shahrukh khan to Sanjay dutt just after #AryanKhan was born😂😂#AryanKhanDruggie #AryanKhanArrested #raveparty pic.twitter.com/ii7Jtz4P1l
— Smrati dubey (@SmratiKiTweet) October 4, 2021
Releasing Soon based on true event#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/iteukel7DQ
— Infidel࿗ |Lal Bahadur Shastri ji stan (@Based_Infidel) October 3, 2021
Baap beche gukta beta fuke maal pic.twitter.com/ifCCzDWYfe
— Livingdream (@Siddharthaga) October 3, 2021
— Md Rana Sk (@Ranask35) October 3, 2021
Possible upcoming interview, which whitewash crime of criminals🤣#Aryankhan pic.twitter.com/VIfH3airY7
— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 3, 2021