Around 1 kg Cocaine Ingested as Pellets by Passenger at IGI Airport

In a display of tremendous alacrity, the Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi, unravelled yet another case of cocaine smuggling by detecting a case of human ingestion of specially designed pellets containing cocaine.

Customs officers identified one Ugandan passenger, who arrived at Terminal-3, IGIA a few days back. The gait and body movements of the passenger were unusual. The customs officer, out of sheer facilitation and goodwill, approached her if she needed any help. However, the passenger not only refused to accept any help but also showed disinclination to engage in any conversation, while at the same time continuing to exhibit uneasy body movements.

Sensing the unusual behaviour of the passenger, the Customs officers maintained a vigil on her. After a while, the passenger crossed the green channel and was approaching exit gate of International Arrival hall, when the customs officers finally intercepted her. Upon questioning, the passenger finally divulged that she had swallowed 91 capsules of narcotic substance.

Since, it was an impending emergency, the passenger was admitted to the RML hospital. X-ray scanning revealed that the colon (ascending, descending) Sigmoid etc of the passenger was filled with oval pellets. Under expert medical supervision, an ejection procedure was carried out and it yielded total recovery of 91 pellets in batches.

The entire ejection process lasted over several days during which Customs staff maintained round the clock vigil at the hospital. These 91 pellets in turn yielded 992 grams of white powdery substance. Diagnostic test revealed the substance to contain cocaine.

Later, the hospital authorities handed over the passenger to the Customs. Since the passenger has violated various provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the passenger was arrested under section 43(b) of NDPS Act, 1985 on 29.12.2021. Further investigation in the matter is under process.

This is the second big detection of Cocaine at IGI Airport in this month. Earlier, 2,838 grams of cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian lady on 09.12.21 who had arrived at New Delhi from Lagos via Dubai.

Customs officers at IGIA have achieved considerable success against drug smuggling menace. This is the 24th case of seizure of NDPS covered drugs at the airport this year. 32 Pax (s) have been arrested so far. The estimated value of drug seizures would go into more than Rs. 845 crore.