EAST GODAVARI: The Peddapuram police have arrested three persons including an Armed Reserve head constable, a Dalit community leader, and a minor boy on Thursday, for taking nude photographs of a woman and blackmailing her to pay money.

According to the Sub Inspector of Police at Peaddapuram in East Godavari district, the accused were arrested and taken into custody while the minor was handed over to the Juvenile Home.

According to Peddapuram SI R Murali Mohan, the main accused Kanaka Rao was a Head Constable on duty at the Wireless Repeater Center at Pandavulametta near Peddapuram. During his visit to the Suryanarayana Swamy Temple, Kanaka Rao asked the temple priest's relative (minor boy) to take photos of female devotees while they were taking bath in the pond at the temple premises and send them to him. According to the report, the boy took photos and videos of a woman taking a bath and sent them to Kanakarau on WhatsApp.

Kanakarau sent them to one Rokkam Shyam Dayakar, a Dalit community leader from Peddapuram. Both the head constable and the Dalit community leader together blackmailed the family of the temple administrator to pay Rs 5 Lakhs, and if they didn’t they would upload the photos on the internet and to others. They said that this would cause damage to the family’s and temple's reputation.

The temple administrators approached the police and registered a case. AR Head Constable Kanaka Rau and Rokkam Shyam Dayakar were booked under various sections of the IPC and arrested. The minor boy was handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board.

